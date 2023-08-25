Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 25 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6000, rank them 18th in the NFL.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Steelers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers were 4-2.
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
