Today's schedule at the US Open consists of 17 matches, in the qualifying qualification round 2 and qualifying qualification final, highlighted by James Duckworth (ranked No. 112) clashing with Timofey Skatov (No. 128).

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: August 25

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 25

Match Round Match Time Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Zdenek Kolar Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Eliot Spizzirri vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Emilio Nava vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Aziz Dougaz vs. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Titouan Droguet vs. Tennys Sandgren Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Maxime Cressy vs. Joris de Loore Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Filip Misolic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Jakub Mensik vs. Leandro Riedi Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Kevin Anderson vs. Tomas Machac Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:45 AM ET John Millman vs. Stefano Travaglia Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:55 AM ET Juncheng Shang vs. Otto Virtanen Qualifying Qualification Final 11:55 AM ET Taro Daniel vs. Francisco Comesana Qualifying Qualification Final 12:10 PM ET Aidan Mayo vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Qualifying Qualification Final 12:10 PM ET Federico Coria vs. Felipe Alves Qualifying Qualification Final 12:15 PM ET Enzo Couacaud vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Final 12:20 PM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Qualifying Qualification Final 12:25 PM ET James Duckworth vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Final 1:05 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Duckworth vs. Skatov

The 31-year-old Duckworth is 5-9 this year, and still looking for his first tournament victory.

Skatov has registered an 11-12 record on the year in 13 tournaments, failing to clinch any tournament wins.

In his 14 matches this year across all court surfaces, Duckworth has played an average of 23.1 games.

Duckworth has played 21.7 games per match in his nine matches on hard courts so far this year.

Thus far this year, Duckworth has won 20.6% of his return games and 72.4% of his service games.

Skatov has played 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Skatov averages 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set through six matches on hard courts this year.

Skatov is 86-for-111 in service games (for a winning percentage of 77.5%) and 29-for-113 in return games (25.7%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Felipe Alves Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Francisco Comesana Federico Gaio 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Qualification Round 2 Taro Daniel Seong Chan Hong 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 Qualification Round 2 Federico Coria Martin Damm Jr. 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Enzo Couacaud Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Giulio Zeppieri Alessandro Giannessi 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Otto Virtanen Michael Zheng 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 2 Juncheng Shang Patrick Kypson 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Thiago Agustin Tirante Brandon Holt 7-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 2 Dominic Stephan Stricker Pablo Llamas Ruiz 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Aidan Mayo Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Yu Hsiou Hsu Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Qualification Round 2 James Duckworth Terence Atmane 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Timofey Skatov Raul Brancaccio 6-4, 6-3 Qualification Round 2 Lukas Klein Maximilian Marterer 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Marc Polmans Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 2

