Ildemaro Vargas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .239.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 33 of 59 games this year (55.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 14 games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|36
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.250
|OBP
|.293
|.361
|SLG
|.371
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up a 2.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
