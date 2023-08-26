The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) take on the Cleveland Guardians (61-68)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 68 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -169 +143 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (66-62) face the Atlanta Braves (83-44)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.300 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.300 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -182 +154 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) host the New York Yankees (62-66)

The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -187 +158 7

The Boston Red Sox (68-61) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 34 HR, 89 RBI)

LAD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -135 +114 10

The Seattle Mariners (72-56) face the Kansas City Royals (41-89)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -245 +198 8.5

The Miami Marlins (65-64) play the Washington Nationals (60-69)

The Nationals will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -209 +173 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (59-69) take on the Houston Astros (72-58)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

HOU Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (80-48) face the Colorado Rockies (48-80)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.249 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

BAL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -310 +248 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) host the San Diego Padres (61-68)

The Padres will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 24 HR, 76 RBI)

MIL Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The New York Mets (59-70) face the Los Angeles Angels (62-67)

The Angels will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 44 HR, 91 RBI)

LAA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -121 +101 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (50-79) host the Oakland Athletics (38-91)

The Athletics will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

CHW Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -129 +109 9

The Minnesota Twins (67-62) take on the Texas Rangers (72-56)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -120 +100 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) host the Chicago Cubs (67-61)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 62 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -142 +120 10

The Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) play the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -207 +173 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) play the Cincinnati Reds (67-63)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -144 +122 9

