Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (65-64) and Washington Nationals (60-69) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been victorious in 51, or 44.7%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 15-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (568 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule