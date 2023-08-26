Brittney Sykes will lead the Washington Mystics (15-18) into a home matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (30-4) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by Jackie Young with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, picked up a 94-87 win versus Chicago in their most recent outing. Kelsey Plum added 23 points and five assists. Washington enters this matchup having lost to Connecticut in their last game 68-64. They were led by Natasha Cloud (19 PTS, 5 AST, 50.0 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Shakira Austin (13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 50.0 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+400 to win)

Mystics (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the league offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and fifth on defense (81.8 points conceded).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the league in rebounds (32.1 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

With 18.8 assists per game, the Mystics are ninth in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is fourth in the WNBA in committing them (12.8 per game). It is best in forcing them (15.0 per game).

The Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (33.0%).

Washington is ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.0 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics score 83.4 points per game, 6.0 more than on the road (77.4). Defensively they give up 80.0 points per game at home, 3.8 less than away (83.8).

Washington averages more rebounds per game at home (32.4) than away (31.8), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (35.2) than on the road (36.6).

At home the Mystics are picking up 19.3 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (18.4).

This year Washington is committing more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than away (12.7). But it is also forcing more at home (15.5) than away (14.6).

At home the Mystics make 7.8 treys per game, 0.7 more than away (7.1). They shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc at home, 2.9% higher than on the road (31.5%).

This season Washington is allowing more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.6). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (35.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won once.

The Mystics have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington is 13-19-0 against the spread this season.

Washington has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Mystics have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.