On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .260 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of them.

In six games this year, he has homered (5.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 21.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6%.

In 34.5% of his games this season (41 of 119), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .254 AVG .267 .319 OBP .341 .300 SLG .385 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 19 37/15 K/BB 39/21 1 SB 0

