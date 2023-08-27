On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .260 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of them.
  • In six games this year, he has homered (5.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 21.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6%.
  • In 34.5% of his games this season (41 of 119), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.254 AVG .267
.319 OBP .341
.300 SLG .385
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 19
37/15 K/BB 39/21
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Chargois gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 32 games this season, he has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .217 against him.
