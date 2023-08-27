Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 145 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 74.4% of his 129 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 19 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored at least once 70 times this year (54.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.317
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.506
|SLG
|.443
|28
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|86/19
|11
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 32-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .217 against him this season. He has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 appearances.
