On Sunday, Matt Olson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (131) this season while batting .272 with 68 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 86 of 128 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).

In 28.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 60 games this year (46.9%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (23.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 75 games this season (58.6%), including 22 multi-run games (17.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .276 AVG .268 .381 OBP .378 .617 SLG .573 36 XBH 32 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 72/42 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings