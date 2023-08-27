Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 105), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 105 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.305
|AVG
|.269
|.346
|OBP
|.319
|.494
|SLG
|.421
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|41/15
|8
|SB
|11
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- In 28 games this season, he has put up a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.