Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and the Washington Nationals (61-69) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 27.
The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-7) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 8-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (45.2%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 31-29 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (571 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.