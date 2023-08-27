Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (65-65) and the Washington Nationals (61-69) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 8-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (45.2%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 31-29 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (571 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule