How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
JT Chargois and Trevor Williams are the projected starters when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals face off on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 119 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 571 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-7) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing two hits.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Williams has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
