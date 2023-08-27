JT Chargois and Trevor Williams are the projected starters when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals face off on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 119 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 571 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Williams (6-7) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing two hits.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Williams has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez

