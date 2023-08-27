The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (14.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.2% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .209 AVG .272 .289 OBP .314 .430 SLG .439 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

