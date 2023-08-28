Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Monday at Coors Field against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 244 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (746 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder (10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Elder is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year in this outing.

Elder will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In six of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller

