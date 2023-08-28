On Monday, Dominic Smith (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.

In 63.3% of his 120 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 5.0% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 26 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

In 34.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .254 AVG .262 .319 OBP .336 .300 SLG .378 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 37/15 K/BB 40/21 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings