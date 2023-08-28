Joey Meneses vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .282 with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 123 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.9% of them.
- In 7.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 50 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.302
|AVG
|.262
|.342
|OBP
|.317
|.448
|SLG
|.381
|24
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|36
|45/15
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (9-8) out to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
