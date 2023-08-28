The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 63.0% of his games this year (68 of 108), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (11.1%).

In 36 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .262 AVG .266 .303 OBP .333 .400 SLG .439 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 29 22/8 K/BB 19/20 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings