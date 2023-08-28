Marcell Ozuna vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.971 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with three homers.
- In 69.0% of his games this year (78 of 113), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 26 games this year, he has homered (23.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 41 games this year (36.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including 11 multi-run games (9.7%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.235
|.370
|OBP
|.304
|.607
|SLG
|.439
|30
|XBH
|18
|18
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|32
|51/26
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.54).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
