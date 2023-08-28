On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.971 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with three homers.

In 69.0% of his games this year (78 of 113), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 26 games this year, he has homered (23.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has driven in a run in 41 games this year (36.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (43.4%), including 11 multi-run games (9.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .294 AVG .235 .370 OBP .304 .607 SLG .439 30 XBH 18 18 HR 11 38 RBI 32 51/26 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings