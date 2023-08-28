George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -250 +200 8 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (44.8%) in those contests.

Washington is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 129 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 32-34 29-27 32-42 38-44 23-25

