Tuesday's contest at Coors Field has the Atlanta Braves (85-45) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at 8:40 PM (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (13-10) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-4).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

The Braves have won 77, or 65.8%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 7-4 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 760 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule