The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.

Vargas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.

Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.7%).

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (14 of 62), with more than one RBI eight times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 62 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 39 .222 AVG .254 .250 OBP .299 .361 SLG .365 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/8 0 SB 0

