Joey Meneses vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and eight RBI), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .284.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 92nd in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (88 of 124), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 44 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.302
|AVG
|.266
|.342
|OBP
|.320
|.448
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|45/15
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.