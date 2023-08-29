The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 146 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 97 of 131 games this season (74.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 54.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .317 AVG .249 .357 OBP .308 .506 SLG .439 28 XBH 27 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 89/19 11 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings