Michael Harris II vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .285.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.305
|AVG
|.268
|.346
|OBP
|.320
|.494
|SLG
|.415
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|41/16
|8
|SB
|11
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.60).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
