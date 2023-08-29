Elena Delle Donne takes the Washington Mystics (16-18) into a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) after putting up 21 points in a 78-62 victory over the Aces. It's on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

The game has no set line.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.2)

Washington (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Mystics vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Washington has beaten the spread 14 times in 33 games.

This year, 13 of Washington's 33 games have gone over the point total.

Mystics Performance Insights

This year, the Mystics are scoring 80.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and surrendering 81.2 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

Washington has been struggling in terms of rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36).

The Mystics are dominating in terms of turnovers, as they rank third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.1 per contest).

The Mystics are draining 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while putting up a 32.8% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

The Mystics are ceding 7.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 35% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Washington has taken 66.2% two-pointers (accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets) and 33.8% from beyond the arc (26.1%).

