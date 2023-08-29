At +6000 as of August 29, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh picked up four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +40000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

