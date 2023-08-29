The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has an RBI in 20 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .209 AVG .271 .289 OBP .312 .430 SLG .432 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/10 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings