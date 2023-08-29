Travis d'Arnaud vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in 20 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.271
|.289
|OBP
|.312
|.430
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
