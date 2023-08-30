C.J. Abrams vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 3:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.
- In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32 games this year (26.0%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this year (53 of 123), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.251
|AVG
|.254
|.311
|OBP
|.295
|.405
|SLG
|.417
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|52/7
|18
|SB
|20
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.