Ildemaro Vargas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has an RBI in 14 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 games this season (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|40
|.222
|AVG
|.248
|.250
|OBP
|.297
|.361
|SLG
|.357
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.