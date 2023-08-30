Lane Thomas -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 146 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (12.9%).

He has scored in 72 of 132 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .317 AVG .246 .357 OBP .308 .506 SLG .434 28 XBH 27 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings