Lane Thomas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 146 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (12.9%).
- He has scored in 72 of 132 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.317
|AVG
|.246
|.357
|OBP
|.308
|.506
|SLG
|.434
|28
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
