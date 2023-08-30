Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 121 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 375 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Washington has scored 580 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.444 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (9-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana

