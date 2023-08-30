On Wednesday, August 30 at 3:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) host the Washington Nationals (62-71) at Rogers Centre. Chris Bassitt will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Blue Jays (-250). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-7, 4.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-11, 4.76 ERA)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 47, or 52.8%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a record of 6-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.9%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

