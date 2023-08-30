Player props are listed for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .280/.331/.468 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI (143 total hits).

He has a .284/.330/.417 slash line so far this year.

Meneses enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and eight RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (12-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 27 starts this season.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 25 5.2 7 4 4 5 2 at Reds Aug. 19 6.0 3 3 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2 at Red Sox Aug. 6 7.0 7 1 1 6 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 6.0 7 4 4 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Bassitt's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 79 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .267/.340/.438 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 127 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.403 so far this year.

Springer enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.