Travis d'Arnaud vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.271
|.289
|OBP
|.312
|.430
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland (5-13) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.