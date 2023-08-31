The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
  • In 77 of 122 games this year (63.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 122), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (21.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.4%).
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-run games (2.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Marlins

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 62
.254 AVG .259
.319 OBP .333
.300 SLG .371
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 20
37/15 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 21st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.