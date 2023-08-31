Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- In 77 of 122 games this year (63.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 122), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (21.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.4%).
- He has scored in 42 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-run games (2.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.254
|AVG
|.259
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.300
|SLG
|.371
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/15
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 21st.
