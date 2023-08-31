Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (146) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 97 of 133 games this season (72.9%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (14.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 47 games this year (35.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (54.1%), including 13 multi-run games (9.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .317 AVG .244 .357 OBP .305 .506 SLG .429 28 XBH 27 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

