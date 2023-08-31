Michael Chavis vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 25, when he went 2-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .256.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Chavis has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games so far this year.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.220
|AVG
|.293
|.238
|OBP
|.356
|.317
|SLG
|.415
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/1
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
