Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, August 31
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, August 31, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Golden Gophers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Minnesota (-7)
|Over (43.5)
|Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13
Minnesota Betting Info (2022)
- The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Golden Gophers went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
- As 7-point or greater favorites, Minnesota went 5-3 against the spread last year.
- Last season, five of Golden Gophers games hit the over.
- The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Nebraska Betting Info (2022)
- The implied probability of a win by the Cornhuskers, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.
- The Cornhuskers won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or more, Nebraska went 4-3 last year.
- A total of four of Cornhuskers games last season hit the over.
- Last season, Nebraska's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.8, which is 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Minnesota
|28.2
|13.8
|33
|7.6
|21.6
|21.4
|Nebraska
|22.6
|27.6
|23.6
|27.6
|19.5
|26.8
