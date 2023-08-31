On Thursday, Riley Adams (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

Adams has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Adams has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (28.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (15.8%).

In seven of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .370 AVG .161 .425 OBP .235 .671 SLG .258 14 XBH 4 3 HR 1 12 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings