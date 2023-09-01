Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (5-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Fried has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 181 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs, 70 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 62 bases.

He's slashing .337/.419/.574 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .268/.376/.584 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .317/.411/.622 so far this year.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI (181 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .342/.417/.590 on the year.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

