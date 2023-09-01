Carter Kieboom -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is batting .267 with a double and three home runs.

This season, Kieboom has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (37.5%), and in 9.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kieboom has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 .250 AVG .269 .250 OBP .296 .250 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 5 0/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings