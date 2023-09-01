Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dominic Smith, with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 77 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.318
|OBP
|.333
|.296
|SLG
|.371
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Perez (5-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.68 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .199 to opposing hitters.
