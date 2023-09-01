Our computer model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will take down the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45.5) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The Spartans won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last season.

Last season, five of Spartans games went over the point total.

The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Central Michigan did not lose ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.

The Chippewas and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

The average total for Central Michigan's games last season was 56.5 points, 11.0 more than this game's over/under.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

