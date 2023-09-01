Friday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (62-73) versus the Miami Marlins (67-67) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 1.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have won in 53, or 44.2%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 32-32 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule