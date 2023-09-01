Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 121 home runs as a team.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 581 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.447 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.