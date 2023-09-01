Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Luis Arraez is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Friday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has collected 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 76 runs.
- He has a .284/.331/.415 slash line so far this season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 175 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .349/.391/.445 on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .239/.326/.511 on the year.
- Soler has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
