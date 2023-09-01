How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in MLB action with 194 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .448.
- The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (718 total).
- The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.
- The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 545 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (7-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Glasnow is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Glasnow will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill (2-6) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 13 starts, Quantrill has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|James Paxton
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Joe Ryan
