Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on September 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .242 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%) d'Arnaud has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .209 AVG .264 .289 OBP .310 .430 SLG .421 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 16 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings