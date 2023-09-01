West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in West Virginia Today

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Marshall (-2.5)

Marshall (-2.5) Total: 152.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ohio State (-9.5)

Ohio State (-9.5) Total: 146.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.