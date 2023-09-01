West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games to Bet on Today

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Wisconsin (-6.5)

Wisconsin (-6.5) Total: 152.5

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Auburn Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Auburn (-21.5)

Auburn (-21.5) Total: 148.5

UAB Blazers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTSA (-6.5)

UTSA (-6.5) Total: 156.5

Charlotte 49ers vs. SMU Mustangs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: SMU (-8.5)

SMU (-8.5) Total: 134.5

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)

Capitals (+145) Total: 6

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+145)

Islanders (+145) Total: 6.5

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)

Celtics (-2.5) Celtics Moneyline: -145

-145 Thunder Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 238.5

Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Northern Illinois (-5.5) Total: 149.5

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, YES (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, YES (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-6.5)

Pelicans (-6.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -250

-250 Nets Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 229.5

Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Duke (-13.5)

Duke (-13.5) Total: 151.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.